US Has No Intention of Using Chemical Weapons Under Any Circumstances - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The United States has no intention of using chemical weapons under any circumstances, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

