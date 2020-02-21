US Has No Intention to Field New Low Yield Nuclear Missiles in Europe - Official

The United States has no plans to deploy new low yield nuclear missiles in Europe in response to Russia, a senior US Defense Department official told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The United States has no plans to deploy new low yield nuclear missiles in Europe in response to Russia, a senior US Defense Department official told reporters on Friday.

"We have no intention to field a new low yield system in Europe.

Our response to the Russian violation is a conventional response," the official said. "We'll respond with conventional cruise missiles and conventional ballistic missiles of the range that's captured by the INF [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty]."