US Has No Intention To Field New Low Yield Nuclear Missiles In Europe - Official
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:28 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The United States has no plans to deploy new low yield nuclear missiles in Europe in response to Russia, a senior US Defense Department official told reporters on Friday.
"We have no intention to field a new low yield system in Europe.
Our response to the Russian violation is a conventional response," the official said. "We'll respond with conventional cruise missiles and conventional ballistic missiles of the range that's captured by the INF [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty]."