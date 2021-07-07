UrduPoint.com
US Has No Intention To Normalize Ties With Syrian Govt - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Has No Intention to Normalize Ties With Syrian Govt - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The administration of Joe Biden has no intention to normalize the relations with the Syrian government led by Bashar Assad, the US State Department spokesman Ned price said at a briefing Tuesday.

"This administration has no intention at present at normalizing relations with the Assad regime," Price said.

