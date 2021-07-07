US Has No Intention To Normalize Ties With Syrian Govt - State Department
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The administration of Joe Biden has no intention to normalize the relations with the Syrian government led by Bashar Assad, the US State Department spokesman Ned price said at a briefing Tuesday.
"This administration has no intention at present at normalizing relations with the Assad regime," Price said.