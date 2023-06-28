Open Menu

US Has No Interest In Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 09:49 PM

The United States is not interested in holding the development of China back and wants to see Beijing succeeding economically as one of the world growth engines, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

"From China's perspective, our purpose is to contain them, to hold them down, to hold them back, globally, and economically, and the fact of the matter is it's not, and it's also not in our interest to do that," Blinken said during a discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations. "We don't want to be the only engine for growth in the world. We want to see a China that's actually succeeding economically.

Blinken pointed out that US trade with China in 2022 reached the highest level ever and the United States had more foreign direct investment going to China the same year than any year since 2014.

Regarding the current US-imposed export controls and sanctions against China, Blinken noted that Beijing would do the same if it was in the Washington's shoes regarding blocking the transfer of technology regardless of whether it pertains to rapid nuclear or hypersonic weapons development or to using artificial intelligence for repressive purposes.

