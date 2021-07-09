UrduPoint.com
US Has No New Information That Russian Gov't Directed Ransomware Attacks - White House

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:36 PM

The Biden administration does not have new information indicating the Russian government directed the latest ransomware attack against the United States, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Biden administration does not have new information indicating the Russian government directed the latest ransomware attack against the United States, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We don't have additional or new information suggesting the Russian government directed these attacks," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Psaki added said President Joe Biden during his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day urged Moscow to crack down on cybercriminal groups operating in Russia. The US president said the United States reserves the right to take any necessary action to defend its interests vulnerable to these cyberattacks, Psaki added.

More Stories From World

