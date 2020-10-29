UrduPoint.com
US Has No Plan To Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan By Christmas - Congressman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:32 PM

The United States does not have a plan to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by Christmas, but to engage in an "aggressive drawdown" of forces is probably the right approach, US House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The United States does not have a plan to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by Christmas, but to engage in an "aggressive drawdown" of forces is probably the right approach, US House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith said on Thursday.

"There is no plan to get out by Christmas, the White House has not submitted one, the Pentagon does not have one," Smith said during a virtual discussion at the Center for a New American Security.

Smith said he does not necessarily disagree with US President Donald Trump's aggressive approach on troop withdrawal, but urged undertaking such a move safely and considering all possible risks and costs.

"Overall, I think continuing an aggressive drawdown plan is probably in our best interests," Smith said.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace agreement in Doha, stipulating a gradual withdrawal of US troops as well as the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations and prisoner exchanges.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in Doha on September 12. Both sides have expressed their commitment to reaching a long-lasting ceasefire, despite the occasional resumption of violence. Key topics on the agenda include a permanent ceasefire, Afghanistan's future political system and a range of social issues.

