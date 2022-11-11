US Has No Plans for Formal Lavrov-Blinken Interaction at G20 Summit - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The United States has no plans at present for a possible formal meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during the upcoming Group of Twenty (G20) summit, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"We don't have any plans for any sort of formal interaction at this point," Price said on Thursday.