WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The United States has no plans to establish a permanent military presence on NATO's eastern flank in Europe, but will continue to evaluate its posture there, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried, said on Friday.

"(T)here are no announcements that we are poised to make about a permanent US presence on NATO's eastern flank," Donfried said during a press briefing. "(W)e will continue to revisit and evaluate how we are postured on NATO's eastern borders."