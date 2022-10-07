UrduPoint.com

US Has No Plans To Deploy Nukes On Territory Of Post-1997 NATO States - State Dept

Published October 07, 2022

The United States has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons on territories of NATO members that joined the alliance after 1997, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) The United States has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons on territories of NATO members that joined the alliance after 1997, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday.

"The United States has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons on NATO member territory that had joined NATO post 1997," he told journalists.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has recently told Gazeta Polska that the absence of nuclear weapons in his country was a problem, and the issue of deploying US nuclear weapons in Poland was open. At the same time, he believes that Poland could take part in the Nuclear Sharing program. Under this program, European NATO states host and store US nuclear weapons.

