US Has No Plans To Issue New Travel Warning For Russia After Attempted Mutiny - State Dept

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The United States does not have any plans to issue a new warning for Russia following the attempted mutiny, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Thursday.

"We have made clear that with respect to American citizens not to travel to Russia, and we have made clear with respect to any American citizens who were in Russia that they should leave immediately, but I don't have any other specific warnings to comment on," Miller said when asked whether Washington will issue a new travel alert for Russia after the attempted mutiny over the weekend.

The Wagner Group seized an army headquarters in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don on the night of June 23 and moved toward Moscow on the following day. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin presented his actions as a response to the alleged attack on his group's field camps by the defense ministry, which the latter rejected.

Prigozhin agreed to stop the mutiny after negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who acted at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday, Lukashenko confirmed that Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus.

