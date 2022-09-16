UrduPoint.com

The US delegation has no plans to meet with Russian representatives on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly session, but will have meetings with Ukrainians, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The US delegation has no plans to meet with Russian representatives on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly session, but will have meetings with Ukrainians, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday.

"We will be having meetings with the Ukrainians, there are no plans at this time to have meetings with the Russians, they have not indicated that they have interest in diplomacy," she told reporters.

The 77th UNGA session, which is running from September 13-27, marks the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The high-level debate is set to begin on September 20,

