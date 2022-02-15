US Has No Plans to Put Troops From Poland in Ukraine, Will Not Be Drawn In - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United States has no plans to move newly-arrived US troops in Poland into Ukraine, and they will not be accidentally drawn into the country should there be an invasion by Russia, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"There's no intention, there's no plan, there's no approval to put these troops into Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing. "They're not going to be accidentally drawn into Ukraine."