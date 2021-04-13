UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Has No Plans To Recall Envoy In Russia, Committed To Open Communication - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Has No Plans to Recall Envoy in Russia, Committed to Open Communication - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The United States has no plans to recall its ambassador in Russia and the Biden administration is committed to having open channels of communication in order to reduce the risk of miscalculation between the two countries, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We remain committed to open channels of communication with the Russian government, both to advance US interests and reduce the risk of miscalculation between our countries," the spokesperson said on Monday. "There are no plans to recall Ambassador [John] Sullivan in response to Russia's decision."

Related Topics

Russia United States Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

54 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

2 hours ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

3 hours ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

5 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.