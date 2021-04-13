US Has No Plans to Recall Envoy in Russia, Committed to Open Communication - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The United States has no plans to recall its ambassador in Russia and the Biden administration is committed to having open channels of communication in order to reduce the risk of miscalculation between the two countries, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We remain committed to open channels of communication with the Russian government, both to advance US interests and reduce the risk of miscalculation between our countries," the spokesperson said on Monday. "There are no plans to recall Ambassador [John] Sullivan in response to Russia's decision."