US Has No Plans To Rejoin Astana Process On Syria As Observer - Ambassador To Kazakhstan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:00 AM

US Has No Plans to Rejoin Astana Process on Syria as Observer - Ambassador to Kazakhstan

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The United States has no plans to rejoin the Astana process on Syria (which unites Russia, Iran and Turkey) as an observer, since it considers the UN-led negotiations in Geneva to be the best instrument for conflict settlement, US Ambassador to Kazakhstan William Moser said on Wednesday.

"We think that ... the Geneva process under the UN auspices is the most suitable process for settling this conflict. So we do not want to be observers in another process," Moser said at an online briefing.

