UrduPoint.com

US Has No Plans To Speak With Putin In Near Future - Kirby

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 11:03 PM

US Has No Plans to Speak With Putin in Near Future - Kirby

The United States does not envision speaking to the Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The United States does not envision speaking to the Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"There are no plans to speak with President Putin about this in the near future," Kirby said during a press conference.

The United States would be only willing to meet if there is a very serious offer and only after consulting with Ukraine, Kirby added.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington for a meeting with US President Joe Biden and his national security team to discuss a range of pressing issues, including battlefield strategy, energy needs and sanctions.

Later on Wednesday, Zelenskyy also delivered an address to a joint session of Congress.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and supplied weapons and other aid to Ukraine worth tens of billions of Dollars.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk United States February Congress From Billion

Recent Stories

Ch Shujaat calls on Zardari at Bilawal House

Ch Shujaat calls on Zardari at Bilawal House

9 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Close Down for 5th Consecuti ..

Gas Futures in Europe Close Down for 5th Consecutive Day

9 minutes ago
 National Assembly Prorogued Sine Die

National Assembly Prorogued Sine Die

9 minutes ago
 NA Speaker announces six-member Panel of Chairpers ..

NA Speaker announces six-member Panel of Chairpersons

9 minutes ago
 EU Council Says Finally Adopts Mechanism to Limit ..

EU Council Says Finally Adopts Mechanism to Limit Gas Market Price

9 minutes ago
 US House Expecting to Pass Omnibus Spending Bill o ..

US House Expecting to Pass Omnibus Spending Bill on Friday Morning - Pelosi

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.