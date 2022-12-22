US Has No Plans to Speak With Putin in Near Future - Kirby

The United States does not envision speaking to the Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The United States does not envision speaking to the Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"There are no plans to speak with President Putin about this in the near future," Kirby said during a press conference.

The United States would be only willing to meet if there is a very serious offer and only after consulting with Ukraine, Kirby added.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington for a meeting with US President Joe Biden and his national security team to discuss a range of pressing issues, including battlefield strategy, energy needs and sanctions.

Later on Wednesday, Zelenskyy also delivered an address to a joint session of Congress.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and supplied weapons and other aid to Ukraine worth tens of billions of Dollars.