US Has No Plans to Train Forces Inside Ukraine But Has Virtual Training Option - Pentagon

The United States is not planning at present to train Ukrainian forces inside Ukraine, however, it does have the option to conduct virtual training, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022)

"Right now...

we don't have any plans to return to training inside Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We are exploring on some of the systems the possibility doing virtual training so where the trainers would be obviously outside Ukraine, but they will communicate with Ukrainian troops inside Ukraine virtually. That's an option available to us. It hasn't started. We are not doing that right now. But we foresee the possibility on some of these systems."