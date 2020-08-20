US Has No Political, Legal Grounds to Raise Restoration of UNSC Sanctions on Iran- Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia condemns US attempts to restore UN Security Council's sanctions against Iran, believes there are no political or legal grounds for this, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russia condemns US attempts to restore UN Security Council's sanctions against Iran, believes there are no political or legal grounds for this, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"After the United States left the JCPA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], they left any rights within this document. They have no legal or political rights to use the articles of [UNSC Resolution] 2231 against Iran, we think. It is absurd," Ryabkov said.

"We condemn these actions of the United States," the diplomat said.

Russia will continue cooperating with Iran despite US statements.

"No statements that we hear from Washington about Russia and China allegedly having to think about consequences � in the usual US style � will not change our position," the diplomat said.

The US statement on sanctions is creating a crisis in the security council, Ryabkov said.

At the same time, Russia will continue the dialogue with the United States.