US Has No Proof Of Peaceful Nature Of Biolab Activities In Ukraine - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 04:00 AM

US Has No Proof of Peaceful Nature of Biolab Activities in Ukraine - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Washington is trying to justify itself by claiming that US biological activities in Ukraine were peaceful, but there is still no evidence of this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says.

"Contrary to the facts, the US administration is trying to justify itself, stating that all biological research in Ukraine was of an exclusively peaceful, civilian nature," Lavrov said in an article for the Izvestia newspaper, explaining that certain "findings" at military biolabs in Donbas point to direct violations of the Biological Weapons Convention.

According to Lavrov, Russia has sent all the relevant documents to Washington and the UN Security Council.

On June 9, the US Defense Department said that the United States had helped provide support to 46 biological laboratories in Ukraine in order to improve biological security and monitor diseases.

Anna Popova, the head of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday that biolabs in Ukraine pose a risk to the world's biological security and claims that they had operated for the benefit of the Ukrainian people are false.

In February, the Russian Defense Ministry discovered the existence of 30 US-funded military biological laboratories in Ukraine. According to Moscow, Washington has spent over $200 million to develop biological weapons at the facilities. Russia also said that the labs revealed in Ukraine constitute only a small part of a global network of over 300 similar facilities.

