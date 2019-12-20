US Has No Protective Power Agreement With Venezuela at Present - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The United States no protective power deal with Venezuela at present, Charge d' Affaires for the Venezuela Affairs Unit at the US Embassy in Colombia James Story said during a press briefing on Friday.

"At this moment we do not have a protective power Agreement or arrangement," Story told reporters. "We certainly have our methods of communication across the side and that includes all aspects of society."

Venezuela has faced political crisis since late January when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust actual Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power.

Maduro has accused Guaido of being a US puppet, working with Washington to orchestrate a coup to force a change of government so that the United States can control Venezuela's vast natural resources.

The United States and a number of Western countries have recognized Guaido, while Russia, China, Turkey and numerous other states have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.