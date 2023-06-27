Open Menu

US Has No Reason To Doubt Belarus Statement Prigozhin Arrived In Country - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 11:05 PM

US Has No Reason to Doubt Belarus Statement Prigozhin Arrived in Country - State Dept.

The United States has no reason to doubt the statements made by the Belarusian government that the private military company Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin has arrived in the country, and the US currently has no assessment regarding the situation, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United States has no reason to doubt the statements made by the Belarusian government that the private military company Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin has arrived in the country, and the US currently has no assessment regarding the situation, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"I don't have any United States assessment to offer about the whereabouts of Yevgeny Prigozhin, but I also don't have any reason to doubt the announcement made by the government of Belarus," Miller said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Company Belarus United States Government

Recent Stories

Chinese Foreign Minister Accepts Invitation to Vis ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Accepts Invitation to Visit US, No Date Yet - State Dep ..

57 seconds ago
 Trump Says If Elected China Will Have 48 Hours to ..

Trump Says If Elected China Will Have 48 Hours to Remove Military Installations ..

28 seconds ago
 Papal Envoy Will Not Visit Foreign Ministry During ..

Papal Envoy Will Not Visit Foreign Ministry During Visit to Russia - Moscow

58 seconds ago
 Over 100 sacrificial animals treated at cattle mar ..

Over 100 sacrificial animals treated at cattle market

1 minute ago
 White House blasts harassment of Pakistani origin ..

White House blasts harassment of Pakistani origin reporter who questioned Modi a ..

1 minute ago
 ICC Resumes Probe Into 'Crimes Against Humanity' i ..

ICC Resumes Probe Into 'Crimes Against Humanity' in Venezuela

1 minute ago
Over 50 brick kilns, 10 industrial units sealed: D ..

Over 50 brick kilns, 10 industrial units sealed: DC

5 minutes ago
 Couple among three killed, many injured in road ac ..

Couple among three killed, many injured in road accident near Sann

5 minutes ago
 Belarus Not Building Camps for Wagner Group, Ready ..

Belarus Not Building Camps for Wagner Group, Ready to Help With Lodging - Lukash ..

5 minutes ago
 Fitch Says Assigns Lower Score for US Banks After ..

Fitch Says Assigns Lower Score for US Banks After Negative Rating Watch on US

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Revenue Authority achieves upwards revised ..

Punjab Revenue Authority achieves upwards revised target of Rs.197b

3 minutes ago
 England's Tongue 'living the dream' with Ashes cal ..

England's Tongue 'living the dream' with Ashes call-up

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World