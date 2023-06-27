US Has No Reason to Doubt Belarus Statement Prigozhin Arrived in Country - State Dept.

The United States has no reason to doubt the statements made by the Belarusian government that the private military company Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin has arrived in the country, and the US currently has no assessment regarding the situation, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United States has no reason to doubt the statements made by the Belarusian government that the private military company Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin has arrived in the country, and the US currently has no assessment regarding the situation, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"I don't have any United States assessment to offer about the whereabouts of Yevgeny Prigozhin, but I also don't have any reason to doubt the announcement made by the government of Belarus," Miller said during a press briefing.