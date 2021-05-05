UrduPoint.com
US Has No Regulatory Framework To Deal With Cryptocurrency Issues - Yellen

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The United States does not have an adequate regulatory framework to deal with cryptocurrency issues, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a live-streamed interview.

"While there are several agencies that arguably have some ability to address this through regulation, I frankly don't think we have a framework in the United States that is quite up to the task," Yellen told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrencies have been gaining popularity over the years with investors but some governments have generally been wary due to concerns that they could be used for funding illicit activities, even as central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, plan to launch their own digital coins in the future.

Yellen has called Bitcoin, the granddaddy of the cryptocurrencies, an "inefficient" payment system that was too volatile for the average user or investor, and could be misused for illicit finance.

The cryptocurrency trade has nevertheless thrived and now even top universities like Harvard and Yale have added Bitcoin to their portfolio of assets.

On Tuesday, S&P Dow Jones Indices, the leading name in global financial indexes, said it has launched a series of digital asset benchmarks to track the performance of Bitcoin and Ethereum, the world's top two cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

