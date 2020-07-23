UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Has No Right To Accuse Other Countries While Violating Human Rights Itself - Zakharova

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:20 PM

US Has No Right to Accuse Other Countries While Violating Human Rights Itself - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Large-scale human rights violations persisting in the United States deprive Washington of the right to make similar claims against governments of other countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Rough negligence and disregard for the foundations of international law, especially amid persisting large-scale systemic violations of human rights in the United States itself and non-compliance with them in relation to other countries or citizens of other countries, deprives Washington of the moral right to put forward any claims against the governments of third countries," Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on the report of the US State Department's Commission on Unalienable Rights.

"Unfortunately, we have to admit that the sixty-page results of the commission's work do not contain even a hint of an analysis of the problems existing in the United States in the human rights sphere," she added.

The report and its results provide an example of propaganda of US exceptionalism in promoting their own vision of the human rights concept, Zakharova said.

"Can Washington still claim the role of a global leader in promoting the human rights agenda in third countries? Why do you need research, why do you need reports? Ask us, we would tell you briefly and clearly: such presentation of the problem seems to us more bold and decisive than ever amid ongoing unrest and unending protests in the country," the spokeswoman said.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States Moral

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

1 hour ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

Zardari's plea against Park Lane reference adjourn ..

53 seconds ago

Soomro asks Banks to provide procedural support fo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.