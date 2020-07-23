US Has No Right to Accuse Other Countries While Violating Human Rights Itself - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Large-scale human rights violations persisting in the United States deprive Washington of the right to make similar claims against governments of other countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Rough negligence and disregard for the foundations of international law, especially amid persisting large-scale systemic violations of human rights in the United States itself and non-compliance with them in relation to other countries or citizens of other countries, deprives Washington of the moral right to put forward any claims against the governments of third countries," Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on the report of the US State Department's Commission on Unalienable Rights.

"Unfortunately, we have to admit that the sixty-page results of the commission's work do not contain even a hint of an analysis of the problems existing in the United States in the human rights sphere," she added.

The report and its results provide an example of propaganda of US exceptionalism in promoting their own vision of the human rights concept, Zakharova said.

"Can Washington still claim the role of a global leader in promoting the human rights agenda in third countries? Why do you need research, why do you need reports? Ask us, we would tell you briefly and clearly: such presentation of the problem seems to us more bold and decisive than ever amid ongoing unrest and unending protests in the country," the spokeswoman said.