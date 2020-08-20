UrduPoint.com
US Has No Right To Demand Restoration Of UN Sanctions On Iran After Leaving JCPOA- Beijing

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

US Has No Right to Demand Restoration of UN Sanctions on Iran After Leaving JCPOA- Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United States has no right to demand the restoration of the United Nations' sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Thursday.

During his upcoming visit to the UN headquarters in New York, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to inform the UN Security Council about Washington's decision to restore the previously suspended sanctions. Pompeo warned that Russia and China could face sanctions in case of their refusal to respect the restrictions on Iran.

"We have repeatedly said that the US has already withdrawn from the JCPOA and therefore has no right to request the restoration of the UN sanction regime against Iran," Zhao said at a briefing.

