US Has No 'Specific Intelligence' of Russia Meddling in 2020 Election - Acting DHS Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The United States does not have specific intelligence to support allegations that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election process, Acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad Wolf told lawmakers at a hearing on Tuesday.

"We believe that as they did in 2016, that they will try to influence the election in 2020," Wolf said. "We don't have any specific intelligence [but] they continue to sow discord with our elections."