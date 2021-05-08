UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Has No Update On Processing Special Visas For Afghans Before Pullout - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Has No Update on Processing Special Visas for Afghans Before Pullout - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The US administration does not have an update on what it is considering to do to meet a deadline to process special immigrant visas for Afghans who served as interpreters and in other roles for the US government, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday.

"You specifically mentioned deadlines, I don't have anything to announce specific to that or any specific details now," Porter said during a telephone press briefing when asked what the US administration is considering to do to process special immigrant visas for Afghans before the US military completely withdraws from Afghanistan.

Porter said the administration is aware of the threat these Afghans face in the country for helping US forces.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has previously said that the United States remains committed to processing visas for asylum-seeking Afghans under a Special Immigrant visa Program.

The United States and NATO began withdrawing their ground forces in Afghanistan on May 1 and aim to be complete by September 11.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan United States May September Visa From Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.