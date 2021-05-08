US Has No Update on Processing Special Visas for Afghans Before Pullout - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The US administration does not have an update on what it is considering to do to meet a deadline to process special immigrant visas for Afghans who served as interpreters and in other roles for the US government, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday.

"You specifically mentioned deadlines, I don't have anything to announce specific to that or any specific details now," Porter said during a telephone press briefing when asked what the US administration is considering to do to process special immigrant visas for Afghans before the US military completely withdraws from Afghanistan.

Porter said the administration is aware of the threat these Afghans face in the country for helping US forces.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has previously said that the United States remains committed to processing visas for asylum-seeking Afghans under a Special Immigrant visa Program.

The United States and NATO began withdrawing their ground forces in Afghanistan on May 1 and aim to be complete by September 11.