US Has No Way Of Accounting For Artillery Fire Around Zaporizhzhia Plant - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 10:42 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The United States is unable to track the number or origin of artillery fire around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"On the shells, we don't have a way of counting shells or accounting for the artillery fire in and around the plant," Kirby said during a press briefing when asked whether the United States knows if artillery fire is coming from the Ukrainian or Russian side.

"We've been very clear publicly, and quite frankly privately, the fighting around the plant should stop."

Earlier on Monday, the Zaporizhzhia military-civil administration council member Vladimir Rogov said that the roof of the ZNPP building where the reactor fuel is stored was broken from shelling by Ukrainian troops. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officials are set to soon arrive at ZNPP to assess damage and conditions at the facility.

