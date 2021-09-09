US Has Not Conveyed Message It Will Recognize Taliban Government - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Biden administration has not conveyed any plans to recognize the newly formed Taliban (banned in Russia) government, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"No one in this administration, nor the [US] President [Joe Biden], nor anyone on the national security team would suggest that the Taliban [banned in Russia] are respected and valued members of the global community," Psaki said at a press briefing. "This is a caretaker cabinet that does include four former imprisoned Taliban fighters.

We have not conveyed we are going to recognize it."

At the same time, Psaki noted that the US government continues to work with the Taliban to evacuate the remaining American citizens, permanent residents, and Special Immigrant visa applicants out of Afghanistan since the group oversees and controls the country.

After seizing the last vestiges of resistance in the province of Panjshir, the Taliban announced the end of the war and unveiled the new interim, all-male Afghan government, led by Mullah Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.