US Has Not Delivered NASAMS to Ukraine Yet, Shipment Expected Within 2-3 Months - Pentagon

The United States has not delivered the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine yet, but will do that within two or three months, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The United States has not delivered the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine yet, but will do that within two or three months, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"(T)he US has not delivered NASAMS to Ukraine at this stage.

We expect the first two (systems) to be delivered within the next two months or so," Ryder said during a press briefing. "That'll be from tranche three. And then the remaining six that were part of the USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) are expected to be delivered in the future. I don't have a date to provide, but those will be longer term."