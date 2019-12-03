UrduPoint.com
US Has Not Designated Russia As State Sponsor Of Terror - State Department

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:18 PM

US Has Not Designated Russia as State Sponsor of Terror - State Department

US Under Secretary of State David Hale told a Senate panel on Tuesday that the State Department has not determined that Russia is a state sponsor of terrorism and reminded that it had like the United States fallen victim to terrorist attacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) US Under Secretary of State David Hale told a Senate panel on Tuesday that the State Department has not determined that Russia is a state sponsor of terrorism and reminded that it had like the United States fallen victim to terrorist attacks.

"The State Department has not at this stage determined that Russia is a state sponsor of terrorism. There is a fairly complex and deliberative process for doing it," Hale said in his testimony before Senate's Committee on Foreign Relations.

The United States currently defines as state sponsors of terrorism four countries - Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria.

Asked if Russia would fit the criteria, he replied: "I don't personally see that per se as state sponsorship of terrorism, terrorist attacks... We also have to recognize that Russia has been a victim of terrorism too."

In a conversation with senators Hale agreed, however, with their criticism of Russia's "malign behavior" in the international arena.

