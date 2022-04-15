US Has Not Determined Any Need to Change Nuclear Posture At Present - State Dept

The United States has assessed that it does not need to change its nuclear posture at the present time, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The United States has assessed that it does not need to change its nuclear posture at the present time, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"We are constantly monitoring Russia's nuclear posture," Price said. "At this time, we haven't felt, we haven't determined any need to change our own nuclear posture but this is something that we are continuing to take a very close look at."

On Thursday, CIA Director William Burns said President Joe Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war as well as avoiding the threshold in which a nuclear conflict becomes possible amid Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

Burns pointed out that although Russia has ordered its forces to be a high nuclear alert level, the United States has so far not seen a lot of practical evidence of the kind of deployments or military dispositions that would reinforce that concern.

However, the CIA is monitoring the situation very carefully and no one takes lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low yield nuclear weapons, Burns added.

US media reported that the White House has assembled a team of security officials to develop response plans for the United States and its allies in case Russia uses weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine. The response team was established by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's memorandum in February, four days after the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.