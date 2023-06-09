US Has Not Determined Whether Ukraine, Russia Behind Kakhovka HPP Damage - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The United States has not yet determined whether Ukrainian or Russian forces were responsible for damage to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and dam, which has led to an uncontrollable water flow downstream, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"We have not at this time.

We're still continuing to look at that," Ryder said during a press briefing, when asked if the Pentagon has yet to assess who was responsible for damaging the Kakhovka dam.

On Tuesday, the power station and dam were damaged in what Russia has alleged was an attack by Ukrainian forces, characterizing it as an act or terrorism on civilian infrastructure. Ukraine has claimed Russia was responsible for the incident.

The US has not ruled out the possibility the damage was an accident as it continues to assess the situation, the State Department said earlier this week.