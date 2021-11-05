UrduPoint.com

US Has Not Extradited American Craig Lang From Ukraine, Will Not Comment On His Case - DOJ

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Has Not Extradited American Craig Lang From Ukraine, Will Not Comment on His Case - DOJ

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) US Department of Justice (DOJ) refused to comment on American national Craig Lang's case until he is extradited from Ukraine, DOJ spokesperson Nicole Navas Oxman told Sputnik on Thursday.

BuzzFeed reported in October that the DOJ and FBI have started an investigation into a group of seven American fighters, including Lang, under the Federal war crimes statute. US authorities suspect that, while fighting in Eastern Ukraine, they took non-combatants as prisoners and tortured them, including waterboarding. The DOJ also believes that Lang killed several of his victims before burning them, the report added.

"As a matter of policy, the US Department of Justice generally does not comment on extradition-related matters until a defendant is in the United States," Navas Oxman said.

The FBI did not return Sputnik's request for comment.

Lang, a former US Army soldier, allegedly came to Ukraine to join the Right Sector extremist group (banned in Russia) according to media reports. As the United States wants him concerning his role in a double murder in the state of Florida, he pleaded with Ukrainian judges to allow him to stay in the country.

In the United States, Lang, 31, and his co-conspirator Alex Zwiefelhofer, 23, have been charged with killing a couple and stealing $3,000 from them in April 2018 in the state of Florida. He was arrested by Ukrainian authorities in 2019 after Interpol issued a warrant for his arrest.

Related Topics

Murder Army Ukraine Russia Craig Florida United States April October FBI 2018 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

24 seconds ago
 Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French p ..

Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French proficiency

29 seconds ago
 Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket m ..

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket matches after racism row

34 minutes ago
 India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, d ..

India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, development in IIOJK: FO

35 minutes ago
 Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area i ..

Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area in Yemen's Marib - Source

35 minutes ago
 French President receives UAE ambassador&#039;s cr ..

French President receives UAE ambassador&#039;s credentials

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.