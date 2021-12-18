UrduPoint.com

US Has Not Gained Traction On Denuclearization Of North Korea - Security Adviser Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The United States has not yet gained traction on diplomatic efforts to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We have not gotten traction in diplomacy with North Korea on (denuclearization) over the course of this year... When I say we haven't gained traction, we have not sat down at the table with North Korea this year to have that conversation," Sullivan said during an event at the Council on Foreign Relations.

North Korea has continued to test certain capabilities and refrained from other forms of provocation, Sullivan said. The US continues to both publicly and privately communicate its willingness and readiness to engage with North Korea in diplomacy, Sullivan added.

Japan and the United States' foreign and defense ministers will meet on January 7 in Washington for talks on major security issues, including the nuclear and missile threat posed by North Korea, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

