US Has Not Given Up Idea To Deter Russia, But Has No Money For This Now -Kremlin Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:30 AM

US Has Not Given Up Idea to Deter Russia, But Has No Money for This Now -Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the RTVI broadcaster that the United States had not given up the idea to deter Russia but apparently had no money for this amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the crisis it caused worldwide.

"I think that no one in Washington has given up the idea to deter Russia so far," Peskov said in an interview with RTVI commenting on the reports of the suspension of funding for the relevant program.

"Now, as [the United States] also announced a program to support the economy and so on, it just has little money. So I wouldn't draw such far-reaching, conceptual conclusions," he said.

