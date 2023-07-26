Open Menu

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The United States has not yet heard back from North Korea regarding the location and well-being of US soldier Travis King, Defense Department Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday.

"We have not heard anything back from the DPRK on how he (King) is doing, on his well-being, on where he is," Singh said during a press briefing.

The United States remains concerned about private King and continues to work through the interagency on engaging with Pyongyang, but to date has not received any response from North Korean officials, Singh added.

On Monday, the United Nations Command said that it had begun discussions with North Korea regarding Travis King.

On Tuesday, July 18, the United Nations said that a US national had been detained by North Korea after illegally crossing the border from South Korea.

Later in the day, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed the detention of a US soldier by North Korea, while the State Department said the Defense Department has reached out to their counterparts in Pyongyang regarding the incident.

UN Command Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison said King was serving with the US Army in South Korea and had recently completed a two-month prison sentence for assault and for destroying public property. King had reportedly been due to return to the United States for further disciplinary action.

King managed to join a tour of the demilitarized zone while he was at the Seoul airport and then ran across the border into North Korea.

