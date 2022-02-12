US Has Not Heard Back From North Korea Despite Outreach - White House

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The United States has not received any response from North Korea despite recent outreach efforts, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Friday.

When asked whether it is correct to say that the Biden Administration has not heard back from the North Koreans despite the outreach, Psaki said, "Correct."

State Department spokesperson Ned price said last week that The United States continues to receive no affirmative response from North Korea to resume denuclearization talks.

Price added that the Biden administration continues to coordinate closely with South Korea, Japan, and US partners in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world who support denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

On January 13, North Korea launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile with a range of 4,500 kilometers (2,796 miles), making it the longest-range missile tested by Pyongyang since 2017. The launch was North Korea's seventh this year.

