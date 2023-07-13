Open Menu

US Has Not Made Decision To Provide Ukraine ATACMS - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US Has Not Made Decision to Provide Ukraine ATACMS - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The United States has not made a decision to provide Ukraine with the ATACMS long-range missile system, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

"We have not made the decision to provide Ukraine to attack homes," Miller said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden told reporters in Lithuania that he is considering sending ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) to Ukraine, but underscored that Ukraine already has a long-range missile system and at the moment supplying artillery shells is the priority.

