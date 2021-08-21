US Has Not Made Perimeter Outside Kabul Airport Because of Unintended Consequences - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The US has not built any perimeter outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul due to the risk of unintended consequences, President Joe Biden said during remarks on Friday.

"The reason why we have not gone out and set up a perimeter way outside the airport in Kabul is that it's likely to draw a lot of unintended consequences, in terms of people who, in fact, are not part of the Taliban [banned in Russia]," Biden said.