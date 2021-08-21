UrduPoint.com

US Has Not Made Perimeter Outside Kabul Airport Because Of Unintended Consequences - Biden

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Has Not Made Perimeter Outside Kabul Airport Because of Unintended Consequences - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The US has not built any perimeter outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul due to the risk of unintended consequences, President Joe Biden said during remarks on Friday.

"The reason why we have not gone out and set up a perimeter way outside the airport in Kabul is that it's likely to draw a lot of unintended consequences, in terms of people who, in fact, are not part of the Taliban [banned in Russia]," Biden said.

Related Topics

Taliban Kabul Hamid Karzai Airport

Recent Stories

Scotland's pro-independence parties strike power-s ..

Scotland's pro-independence parties strike power-sharing deal

13 minutes ago
 WADA revokes Athens doping lab accreditation

WADA revokes Athens doping lab accreditation

13 minutes ago
 Babar, Fawad rescue Pakistan from horror start in ..

Babar, Fawad rescue Pakistan from horror start in second Test

14 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 provides services to more than 6000 mo ..

Rescue 1122 provides services to more than 6000 mourners on 9th, 10th Muharram i ..

14 minutes ago
 Some 20 Italian Aid Workers Remain in Afghanistan ..

Some 20 Italian Aid Workers Remain in Afghanistan - Consul

21 minutes ago
 Revolutionary steps for Delivery of Quality educat ..

Revolutionary steps for Delivery of Quality education, health cover across AJK s ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.