US Has Not Offered To Organize Meeting Between Biden, Putin - Antonov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 04:10 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The United States has not made any proposals regarding a potential meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Friday.

"We have not received any specific proposals on this matter," Antonov said.

The White House has confirmed that Biden will attend the G20 summit in Bali on November 13-16. Putin is yet to decide on whether he will attend the top-level meeting.

In October, Biden said he has no intention of meeting with Putin, but would do it if the Russian president were willing to talk about the release of American basketball player Brittney Griner, who is serving a nine-year sentence in Russia on drug charges.

