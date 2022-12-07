US Has Not Provided Ukraine With Arms to Use Inside Russia - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The United States has not provided Ukraine with weapons that have given it the capability to strike beyond its borders and the Biden administration is not encouraging Kiev to conduct strikes beyond its borders, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We are not enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders.

We are not encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders," Price said during a press briefing in response to attacks on two Russian air bases earlier this week.

Price pointed out that the United States has made clear US weapons sent to Ukraine are "defensive supplies."

The Russian Defense Ministry said the attacks against the two Russian air bases were conducted by Ukrainian drones.