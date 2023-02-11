UrduPoint.com

US Has Not Reached Out To China About Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska - Kirby

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 01:50 AM

US Has Not Reached Out to China About Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The United States has not reached out to China about the unidentified object that was shot down over Alaska on Friday, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

"I know of no outreach to the Chinese government about this," said Kirby, when asked if the US had contacted China.

The object, which was flying at 40,000 feet, was shot down Friday afternoon on the orders of President Joe Biden after it was determined to be a risk to civilian flight, according to Kirby.

