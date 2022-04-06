US Has Not Received Any Responses From North Korea on Diplomatic Overtures - Special Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States has not received any response from North Korea to begin talks to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said on Wednesday.

"We have not received any response from Pyongyang," Kim said during a conference call.

The United States will continue to reach out to North Korea to find a diplomatic way forward, Kim added.