US Has Not Received Response From N. Korea to Resume Denuclearization Talks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The United States continues to receive no affirmative response from North Korea to resume denuclearization talks, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We have no hostile intent, we are open to diplomacy, we have not yet received an affirmative response from the DPRK (North Korea)," Price said during a press briefing.

Price added that the Biden administration continues to coordinate closely with South Korea, Japan, and US partners in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world who support denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile with a range of 4,500 kilometers (2,796 miles) on Sunday, making it the longest-range missile tested by Pyongyang since 2017. The launch became North Korea's seventh this year.

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to address North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch during a meeting on Friday.