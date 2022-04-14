US Has Not Run Out of Options to Pressure Russia - Ambassador to UN

The United States has not run out of options to put pressure on Russia with a view to bringing the Ukraine conflict to an end, Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The United States has not run out of options to put pressure on Russia with a view to bringing the Ukraine conflict to an end, Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday.

"We have not run out of options," Thomas-Greenfield said. "We continue to ramp up our efforts. We continue to build our coalition of the willing against the Russians."