US Has Not Run Out Of Options To Pressure Russia - Ambassador To UN

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 10:22 PM

The United States has not run out of options to put pressure on Russia with a view to bringing the Ukraine conflict to an end, Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday

"We have not run out of options," Thomas-Greenfield said. "We continue to ramp up our efforts. We continue to build our coalition of the willing against the Russians."

