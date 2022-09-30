US Has Not Seen Actions From Russia Indicating Preparations to Use Nukes - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has not seen any actions on the part of Russia that indicate Moscow is preparing to use nuclear weapons, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States has not seen any actions on the part of Russia that indicate Moscow is preparing to use nuclear weapons, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We are looking very carefully to see if Russia is actually doing anything that suggests that they are contemplating the use of nuclear weapons to date.

We've not seen them take these actions," Blinken said. "But we also know that Russia is engaged in horrific, horrific brutalization of Ukraine. And so, the threats that they make, we take very seriously."