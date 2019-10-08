UrduPoint.com
US Has Not Seen Any Turkish Operation Undertaken In Syria Yet - Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United States has not seen any military operation by Turkey undertaken in Syria, a US Senior Administration official told reporters.

"The [US] President [Donald Trump] after learning of the intended Turkish operation, although we have not seen the operation taking place as of now, made it clear and rightly made it clear as Commander in Chief that our small number of troops in the relatively small 20 to 30 mile safety zone of border region in northern Syria should not be endangered," the official said on Monday.

"We have 50 to 100 special operators in the region and they should not be put at risk of injury, death or capture in the event that the Turks come to the border and engage in combat with the local Kurdish forces."

