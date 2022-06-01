UrduPoint.com

US Has Not Seen China Help Russia Evade Sanctions, Provide Military Support - Blinken

June 01, 2022

US Has Not Seen China Help Russia Evade Sanctions, Provide Military Support - Blinken

The United States has not seen China provide Russia with any military assistance or help to evade Western sanctions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The United States has not seen China provide Russia with any military assistance or help to evade Western sanctions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Thus far we have not seen from China any systematic effort to help Russia evade sanctions nor have we seen any significant military support from China to Russia," Blinken said during virtual remarks at the Foreign Affairs Magazine's Centennial Event Series.

