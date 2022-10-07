UrduPoint.com

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation By Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

The United States has not seen any escalation conducted by the cyber tools used by Russians except for Ukraine, Nate Fick, the newly appointed US ambassador at large to lead the State Department's newly established Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP), said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) The United States has not seen any escalation conducted by the cyber tools used by Russians except for Ukraine, Nate Fick, the newly appointed US ambassador at large to lead the State Department's newly established Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP), said on Thursday.

"We have not seen escalation using cyber means outside Ukraine by the Russians," he told reporters at a briefing.

The long-awaited Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy was launched in April to tackle pressing security challenges in the cyber arena. The CDP consists of three units, including Cyberspace Security, International Information and Communications Policy and Digital Freedom, the statement said.

The US government stated its plan to set a cyber bureau in October of 2021, according to the statement.

The launch came against the backdrop of the United States' continued allegations that state actors - like Russia and China - as well as non-state actors interfere in US internal affairs and pose a threat to its national security. Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the internal affairs of, and undertaking cyberattacks against the United States.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Lead United States April October Government

Recent Stories

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

6 minutes ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

6 minutes ago
 Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelens ..

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..

6 minutes ago
 Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US Sta ..

Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US State of Michigan

6 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Def ..

Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Defense Exercises, Not a Threat

6 minutes ago
 US Assesses North Korea Making Preparations for Nu ..

US Assesses North Korea Making Preparations for Nuclear Test - Pentagon

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.