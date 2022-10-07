US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

The United States has not seen any escalation conducted by the cyber tools used by Russians except for Ukraine, Nate Fick, the newly appointed US ambassador at large to lead the State Department's newly established Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP), said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) The United States has not seen any escalation conducted by the cyber tools used by Russians except for Ukraine, Nate Fick, the newly appointed US ambassador at large to lead the State Department's newly established Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP), said on Thursday.

"We have not seen escalation using cyber means outside Ukraine by the Russians," he told reporters at a briefing.

The long-awaited Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy was launched in April to tackle pressing security challenges in the cyber arena. The CDP consists of three units, including Cyberspace Security, International Information and Communications Policy and Digital Freedom, the statement said.

The US government stated its plan to set a cyber bureau in October of 2021, according to the statement.

The launch came against the backdrop of the United States' continued allegations that state actors - like Russia and China - as well as non-state actors interfere in US internal affairs and pose a threat to its national security. Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the internal affairs of, and undertaking cyberattacks against the United States.