US Has Not Seen De-Escalation Necessary For Diplomacy With Russia To Succeed - State Dept.
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 02:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States has not seen the de-escalation necessary for diplomacy and dialogue with Russia to succeed, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.
"(W)e haven't seen the de-escalation that is necessary if diplomacy and dialogue is to prove successful," Price during a press briefing on Tuesday.