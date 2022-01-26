US Has Not Seen De-Escalation Necessary for Diplomacy With Russia to Succeed - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States has not seen the de-escalation necessary for diplomacy and dialogue with Russia to succeed, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"(W)e haven't seen the de-escalation that is necessary if diplomacy and dialogue is to prove successful," Price during a press briefing on Tuesday.