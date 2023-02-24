US Has Not Seen Evidence American Aid Misused in Ukraine - USAID Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United States has not seen any evidence that US assistance provided to Ukraine is being misused, US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power said during a CNN town hall event.

"Up to this point, we don't have any evidence that US assistance is being misused or misspent," Power said Thursday night.

Earlier in the event, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed the United States will provide Ukraine with a new $2 billion security assistance package.

A Republican delegation led by House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul was in Ukraine this week to conduct oversight of US assistance provided to the country.

The delegation said it would be transparent about its findings.

The United States has provided Ukraine with about $32 billion in security assistance over the past year, according to the Pentagon.